Highway, turned runway: U.S. Air Force crews land on Wyoming highways

During Exercise Agile Chariot, U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron prepare to jump from an MC-130J Commando II near Rawlins, Wyoming, April 30, 2023. Agile Chariot tested Agile Combat Employment capabilities, including using smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots, and other personnel to wherever they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

