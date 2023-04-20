Highway, turned runway: U.S. Air Force crews land on Wyoming highways

A member of the U.S. Army’s 160th Special Operation Aviation Regiment from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, flies in an MC-130J Commando II while participating in a search and rescue scenario as part of Exercise Agile Chariot, near Riverton, Wyoming, May 2, 2023. Agile Chariot tested Agile Combat Employment capabilities, including using smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots, and other personnel to wherever they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

