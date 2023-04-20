Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Highway, turned runway: U.S. Air Force crews land on Wyoming highways [Image 1 of 9]

    Highway, turned runway: U.S. Air Force crews land on Wyoming highways

    CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A MH-6M Little Bird helicopter from the U.S. Army’s 160th Special Operation Aviation Regiment flies during a search and rescue scenario as part of Exercise Agile Chariot, near Riverton, Wyoming, May 2, 2023. Agile Chariot tested Agile Combat Employment capabilities, including using smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots, and other personnel to wherever they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    15th SOS
    AFSOC
    MC-130J Commando II
    Agile Combat Employment
    agilechariot23
    Exercise Agile Chariot

