U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Call, 100th Security Forces Squadron response force member, lays on a cot during a simulated deployment exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2023. The exercise included transporting the Airmen to a simulated deployment temporary housing location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7772662
|VIRIN:
|230425-F-KM921-0228
|Resolution:
|4666x3333
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
