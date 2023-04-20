U.S. Air Force Royal Air Force Airmen carry their mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear during a simulated deployment exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2023. The installation regularly conducts readiness exercises to test Airmen’s preparedness for disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7772658
|VIRIN:
|230425-F-KM921-0161
|Resolution:
|4429x2947
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
