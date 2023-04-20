RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leon Garza, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron ground transportation support vehicle operator, stands in a reception line while participating in a simulated deployment exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2023. The installation regularly conducts deployment processing exercises to test Airmen’s preparedness for disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

