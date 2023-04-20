Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing participate in a simulated deployment exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2023. The installation regularly conducts readiness exercises to test Airmen’s preparedness for disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 7772654
    VIRIN: 230425-F-KM921-0039
    Resolution: 5883x3914
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise
    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise
    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise
    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise
    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise
    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise
    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise
    RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    100ARW
    BloodyHundredth
    100SFS
    100FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT