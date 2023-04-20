RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise

The 100th Security Forces Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall conduct pre-deployment combat and annual garrison training for squadron personnel during a base-wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2023. The 100th SFS completes this training so they are prepared to respond to simulated and real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

