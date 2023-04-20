The 100th Security Forces Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall conduct pre-deployment combat and annual garrison training for squadron personnel during a base-wide readiness exercise at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 25, 2023. The 100th SFS completes this training so they are prepared to respond to simulated and real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 09:39
|Photo ID:
|7772655
|VIRIN:
|230425-F-KM921-0041
|Resolution:
|4969x3549
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall simulates readiness deployment exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
