    Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course [Image 5 of 5]

    Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course

    GERMANY

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Brandon Cowell, a volunteer course instructor for U.S. Forces Europe German Hunting Course 23-1, stands at the shooting range located at at Schützengesellschaft Hubertus, a shooting range in Kaiserslautern, recently. Cowell and other Americans volunteer their time to help teach the course, which runs about 10 weeks. The course is a regular offering of the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    This work, Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hunting, Europe, Germany, Army, jaeger, license, MWR, DFMWR, Army MWR, partnership, German-American, Kaiserslautern
    Germany
    Europe
    Hunting
    Kaiserslautern
    Army MWR
    DFMWR

