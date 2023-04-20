Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course

Brandon Cowell, a volunteer course instructor for U.S. Forces Europe German Hunting Course 23-1, stands at the shooting range located at at Schützengesellschaft Hubertus, a shooting range in Kaiserslautern, recently. Cowell and other Americans volunteer their time to help teach the course, which runs about 10 weeks. The course is a regular offering of the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

