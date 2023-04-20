Brandon Cowell, a volunteer course instructor for U.S. Forces Europe German Hunting Course 23-1, stands at the shooting range located at at Schützengesellschaft Hubertus, a shooting range in Kaiserslautern, recently. Cowell and other Americans volunteer their time to help teach the course, which runs about 10 weeks. The course is a regular offering of the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 05:27
|Photo ID:
|7772308
|VIRIN:
|230428-A-SK857-533
|Resolution:
|4096x2302
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course
