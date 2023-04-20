German hornblowers play the ‘welcome’ tunes before the start of the graduation of U.S. Forces Europe German Hunting Course 23-1 April 28, 2023. The horn playing is part of wider tradition that accompanied earning a German hunting license, or Jagdschein. Ten Americans graduated from the course.
Germany 'knights' new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course
