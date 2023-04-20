Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course

Students Brantley Ensor and Tony Promo examine the features on a taxidermized Rhebok during U.S. Forces Europe German Hunting Course 23-1. The course lasted 10 weeks and saw 10 Americans graduate. The course is a regular offering of the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

