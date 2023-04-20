hunting, Europe, Germany, Army, jaeger, license, MWR, DFMWR, Army MWR, partnership, German-American, Kaiserslautern

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Kaden Norwood receives the first ‘strike’ from Rheinland-Pfalz State Hunting Master Hubertus Gramoski during the graduation ceremony of U.S. Forces Europe German Hunting Course 23-1 April 28, 2023. The ‘knighting’ ceremony Norwood and nine others participated in included three ‘strikes’ with differing meanings.

    Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course
