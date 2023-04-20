Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course [Image 1 of 5]

    Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course

    GERMANY

    04.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Tyler Berry, 16th Sustainment Brigade, points a shotgun at the moving target at Schützengesellschaft Hubertus, a shooting range in Kaiserslautern, recently. Berry was one of 10 graduates of the U.S. Forces German Hunting Course offered by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    This work, Germany ‘knights’ new Americans as Jungjaegers following Garrison MWR course [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hunting, Europe, Germany, Army, jaeger, license, MWR, DFMWR, Army MWR, partnership, German-American, Kaiserslautern
    Germany
    Europe
    hunting
    Army
    Kaiserslautern
    DFMWR

