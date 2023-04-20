CSAF Brown meets Singapore Maj. Gen. Khong

Military Expert 6 Ng See Lye, command chief of the Republic of Singapore Air Force, listens to Maj. Gen. Kelvin Khong, chief of the Republic of Singapore Air Force, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 08:43 VIRIN: 230428-F-LE393-0265 Resolution: 6048x4024 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US [Image 27 of 27], by Eric Dietrich