    CSAF Brown meets Singapore Maj. Gen. Khong [Image 15 of 27]

    CSAF Brown meets Singapore Maj. Gen. Khong

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Maj. Gen. Kelvin Khong, second from right, chief of the Republic of Singapore Air Force, poses with guests after after he was awarded the Legion of Merit during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 28, 2023. From left: Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Khong and Military Expert 6 Ng See Lye, command chief of the Republic of Singapore Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    CSAF
    Singapore
    USAF
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSAF22FET

