Maj. Gen. Kelvin Khong, chief of the Republic of Singapore Air Force, speaks with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.01.2023 08:43 Photo ID: 7770460 VIRIN: 230428-F-LE393-0240 Resolution: 5876x3910 Size: 3.12 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown meets Singapore Maj. Gen. Khong [Image 27 of 27], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.