CSAF Brown meets Singapore Maj. Gen. Khong

Maj. Gen. Kelvin Khong, center, chief of the Republic of Singapore Air Force, poses with his wife, Chen Ho, third from left, and staff after after he was awarded the Legion of Merit during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 28, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

