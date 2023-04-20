U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, complete a formation run prior to the battalion's “Fittest Hellraisers” competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 27, 2023. Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin and Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton, the battalion command team, hosts the monthly competition to enhance the fitness, teamwork, and esprit de corps of the unit’s Soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 19:13 Photo ID: 7765635 VIRIN: 230427-A-DP764-840 Resolution: 5801x3867 Size: 10.91 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Soldiers host squad fitness competition [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.