Sustainment Soldiers host squad fitness competition

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton, senior enlisted member of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, leads battalion Soldiers in a cheer following the “Fittest Hellraisers” competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 27, 2023. Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin and Thornton, the battalion command team, hosts the monthly competition to enhance the fitness, teamwork, and esprit de corps of the unit’s Soldiers.

