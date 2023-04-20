U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, pose with the “Fittest Hellraisers” trophy after winning the competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 27, 2023. Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin and Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton, the battalion command team, hosts the monthly competition to enhance the fitness, teamwork, and esprit de corps of the unit’s Soldiers. The HHC team won the trophy from the 414th Signal Company, the previous event’s winners, by only 44 seconds and will have to defend it in next month’s competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 19:13 Photo ID: 7765645 VIRIN: 230427-A-DP764-158 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.24 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Soldiers host squad fitness competition [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.