Sustainment Soldiers host squad fitness competition

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 24th Finance Management Support Unit, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, compete in the “Fittest Hellraisers” competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 27, 2023. Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin and Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton, the battalion command team, hosts the monthly competition to enhance the fitness, teamwork, and esprit de corps of the unit’s Soldiers. This month’s competition required each teams’ members to complete deadlifts, squat and press, weighted sled push and sled drag, and kettlebell swing exercises, concluding with a short run that had to be completed as a team.

