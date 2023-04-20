Sustainment Soldiers host squad fitness competition

U.S. Army Spc. Glenn Milan Santana, a signal support systems specialist assigned to the 414th Signal Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, competes in the “Fittest Hellraisers” competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 27, 2023. Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin and Command Sgt. Maj. Malachi Thornton, the battalion command team, hosts the monthly competition to enhance the fitness, teamwork, and esprit de corps of the unit’s Soldiers. The Headquarters and Headquarters Company team won the trophy from the 414th Signal Company, the previous event’s winners, by only 44 seconds and will have to defend it in next month’s competition.

