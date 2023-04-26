HM2 Christoper Hardnett participates in damage control training on Oliver Henry

The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conduct damage control training in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 10, 2022, during their 2022 expeditionary patrol while at sea in the Pacific on Aug. 12, 2022. They conducted a historic expeditionary patrol across Oceania, covering more than 8,000 nautical miles from Guam to Australia and return with several stops in Papua New Guinea and one in the Federated States of Micronesia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|08.10.2022
|04.26.2023 21:05
|7763472
|220810-G-G0020-263
|6000x4000
|5.84 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|SANTA RITA, GU
|0
|0
U.S. Navy corpsman receives awards for service with U.S. Coast Guard on expeditionary patrol in the Pacific
