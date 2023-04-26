Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM2 Christoper Hardnett participates in damage control training on Oliver Henry [Image 4 of 4]

    HM2 Christoper Hardnett participates in damage control training on Oliver Henry

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) conduct damage control training in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 10, 2022, during their 2022 expeditionary patrol while at sea in the Pacific on Aug. 12, 2022. They conducted a historic expeditionary patrol across Oceania, covering more than 8,000 nautical miles from Guam to Australia and return with several stops in Papua New Guinea and one in the Federated States of Micronesia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 21:05
    VIRIN: 220810-G-G0020-263
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SANTA RITA, GU
