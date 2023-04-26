U.S. Navy corpsman receives awards for service with U.S. Coast Guard on expeditionary patrol in the Pacific

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding officer of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), presents...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding officer of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), presents a U.S. Coast Guard Letter of Commendation to Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Hardnett on behalf of Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, at an all-hands ceremony on Navy Base Guam at the new Branch Medical Clinic on April 27, 2023. Hardnett provided medical support for the Oliver Henry's 43-day expeditionary patrol in 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Marissa Marsh) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Hardnett received the Surgeon General's Power Award in early March, and on April 27, 2023, a U.S. Coast Guard Letter of Commendation for services rendered to the U.S. Coast Guard.



Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding officer of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), presented the award on behalf of Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, at an all-hands ceremony on Navy Base Guam.



In the fiscal year 2022, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia 154-foot Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters spent 243 days away from homeport. Of those, 43 days belong to the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), conducting a historic expeditionary patrol across Oceania, covering more than 8,000 nautical miles from Guam to Australia and return with several stops in Papua New Guinea and one in the Federated States of Micronesia.



"This trip was significant in validating the capability of the Fast Response Cutters homeported here in Guam and the value we provide to our regional partners," said Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "They promoted regional stability through shared training, fisheries observations, community and key leader engagements, and a multilateral sail. The maritime environment is harsh and dynamic. Petty Officer Hardnett's service ensured we could provide more than first aid should they encounter a medical emergency and be stabilized until we can reach higher-level medical care."



Petty Officer Hardnett is a hospital corpsman assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. Originally from Atlanta, he's been in the Service for nine years. As a Preventative Medicine Technician, he volunteered and was selected to augment the Oliver Henry crew on their patrol in support of Operation Blue Pacific and the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency's annual Operation Island Chief.



Going into the patrol, Hardnett didn't have any specific expectations as he joined the expedition on short notice.



"I believe that was for the best; not setting expectations allowed me to immerse myself fully into the Coast Guard culture and learn so much more than I would have if I weren't underway with the Oliver Henry," said Hardnett. "This patrol was full of surprises; I never knew the Coast Guard was active internationally, and seeing that first-hand was eye-opening. Beyond that, the crew is the show's star for me; with so many unique personalities in 45 days, I formed an unbreakable familial bond."



Unlike their larger counterparts, the Sentinel-class cutters do not have full-time assigned medical personnel; based on their initial design for operations within 200 nautical miles of shore. However, due to their size, these ships are a go-to resource in Oceania and are ideal for access to many of the smaller Pacific Island Nations.



As the Oliver Henry crew prepared for the voyage that would take them from Guam to Australia and back, planners determined it was necessary to provide an intrinsic medical capability in such an austere environment. With Coast Guard medical personnel already stretched thin, the Service looked to their local Tri-Service Maritime Strategy partners.



"The men and women of Oliver Henry are quiet professionals, good at their jobs, and protective of each other. It was truly amazing to witness as someone from a different branch of Service. Moreover, the biggest surprise for me was the port visit; because the cutter is smaller than most Navy ships, the Service can visit ports I believe would not be feasible for others which in turn allows for relationship building on a much more personal level."



During the 43-Day voyage, Hardnett provided exceptional medical support to our 25 crew members, promoting regional stability and expanding partner relationships with other services through outstanding innovation.



"My advice to anyone considering going underway is do it! But prepare yourself physically and ensure you are mentally in a good place because it is not easy, and it is a very demanding way of life but is very rewarding."



Hardnett's efforts aligned with Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham's priorities, ultimately ensuring the safety and well-being of our most precious resource – people. They also embody his leadership philosophy of selfless action -- being a good leader means keeping the best intentions for the crew in mind while also being able to make tough decisions while acknowledging a good work environment is a collective effort.



The Tri-Service Maritime Strategy, released in December 2020, states the United States is a maritime nation, and the nation's security and prosperity depend on the seas. The Naval Service—forward deployed and capable of both rapid response and sustained operations globally—remains America's most persistent and versatile instrument of military influence. Integrated All-Domain Naval Power, leveraging the complementary authorities and capabilities of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, advances the prosperity, security, and promise of a free, open, rules-based order.



The Oliver Henry is the 40th 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter named for Oliver T. Henry, Jr., an enlisted African American Coast Guard member first to break the color barrier of a then-segregated Service. During World War II, Henry served under Lt. Cmdr. Carlton Skinner. The latter became the first civilian Governor of Guam and played a critical role in developing the Organic Act in 1950. Henry blazed a trail for minorities in the U.S. military as he climbed from enlisted ranks while serving on ten Coast Guard cutters, finally retiring as a chief warrant officer in 1966. It homeports in Guam, working with U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, which comprises nearly 300 personnel to provide a significant portion of the U.S. Coast Guard's enduring regional presence in Oceania.



-USCG-