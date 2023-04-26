USCGC Oliver Henry conducts community relations in Australia

The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) and shipriders stand for a photo with students in Cairns, Australia, during their 2022 expeditionary patrol while at sea in the Pacific on Aug. 31, 2022. They conducted a historic expeditionary patrol across Oceania, covering more than 8,000 nautical miles from Guam to Australia and return with several stops in Papua New Guinea and one in the Federated States of Micronesia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

