U.S. Coast Guard awards letter of commendation to U.S. Navy corpsman

Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding officer of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), presents a U.S. Coast Guard Letter of Commendation to Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Hardnett on behalf of Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, at an all-hands ceremony on Navy Base Guam at the new Branch Medical Clinic on April 27, 2023. Hardnett provided medical support for the Oliver Henry's 43-day expeditionary patrol in 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Marissa Marsh)
U.S. Navy corpsman receives awards for service with U.S. Coast Guard on expeditionary patrol in the Pacific
