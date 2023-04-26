U.S. Coast Guard awards letter of commendation to U.S. Navy corpsman

Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding officer of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), presents a U.S. Coast Guard Letter of Commendation to Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Hardnett on behalf of Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, at an all-hands ceremony on Navy Base Guam at the new Branch Medical Clinic on April 27, 2023. Hardnett provided medical support for the Oliver Henry's 43-day expeditionary patrol in 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Marissa Marsh)

Location: SANTA RITA, GU