    U.S. Coast Guard awards letter of commendation to U.S. Navy corpsman [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard awards letter of commendation to U.S. Navy corpsman

    SANTA RITA, GU, GUAM

    04.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding officer of USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), presents a U.S. Coast Guard Letter of Commendation to Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Hardnett on behalf of Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, at an all-hands ceremony on Navy Base Guam at the new Branch Medical Clinic on April 27, 2023. Hardnett provided medical support for the Oliver Henry's 43-day expeditionary patrol in 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Marissa Marsh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7763469
    VIRIN: 230427-G-G0020-731
    Resolution: 3195x2396
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

