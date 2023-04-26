Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) expeditionary patrol flags [Image 2 of 4]

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) expeditionary patrol flags

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) stand for a photo with the flags of all the countries ports and waters they reached during their 2022 expeditionary patrol while at sea in the Pacific on Aug. 12, 2022. They conducted a historic expeditionary patrol across Oceania, covering more than 8,000 nautical miles from Guam to Australia and return with several stops in Papua New Guinea and one in the Federated States of Micronesia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7763470
    VIRIN: 220812-G-G0020-946
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) expeditionary patrol flags [Image 4 of 4], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard awards letter of commendation to U.S. Navy corpsman
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) expeditionary patrol flags
    USCGC Oliver Henry conducts community relations in Australia
    HM2 Christoper Hardnett participates in damage control training on Oliver Henry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy corpsman receives awards for service with U.S. Coast Guard on expeditionary patrol in the Pacific

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    expeditionary
    Blue Pacific
    WPC 1140

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT