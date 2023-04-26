The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) stand for a photo with the flags of all the countries ports and waters they reached during their 2022 expeditionary patrol while at sea in the Pacific on Aug. 12, 2022. They conducted a historic expeditionary patrol across Oceania, covering more than 8,000 nautical miles from Guam to Australia and return with several stops in Papua New Guinea and one in the Federated States of Micronesia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 21:05 Photo ID: 7763470 VIRIN: 220812-G-G0020-946 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.47 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) expeditionary patrol flags [Image 4 of 4], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.