The crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) stand for a photo with the flags of all the countries ports and waters they reached during their 2022 expeditionary patrol while at sea in the Pacific on Aug. 12, 2022. They conducted a historic expeditionary patrol across Oceania, covering more than 8,000 nautical miles from Guam to Australia and return with several stops in Papua New Guinea and one in the Federated States of Micronesia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 21:05
|Photo ID:
|7763470
|VIRIN:
|220812-G-G0020-946
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) expeditionary patrol flags [Image 4 of 4], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
