A World War One era shoulder sleeve insignia of the 26th Division, also known as the Yankee Division, is placed besides an artist’s depiction of Sgt. Stubby on top of a monument outside the Newtown Military Working Dog Facility, Newtown, Connecticut, April 11, 2023. Sgt. Stubby was a local dog who was found wandering Yale University campus, where soldiers of the 102nd Infantry Regiment, then part of the Yankee Division, were training in July 1917 in preparation to deploy to France to fight in World War One. He was taken in by Cpl. James Conroy, who smuggled him to France. Here, he would serve alongside the men of the unit in the trenches, participating in 17 battles. During the course of his overseas service, he would be wounded twice, first from a gas attack, and lastly, by shrapnel from a German grenade. Following returning to the front after recuperating from his initial exposure to mustard gas, he would warn the soldiers of the 102nd to incoming gas attacks, incoming artillery barrages and infiltrations of their lines by German spies, the latter being the action that led to him being nominated for, and eventually, promoted, to the rank of Sergeant. Stubby and Conroy survived the war, Stubby passing away in 1926, and Conroy in 1987. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 10:24 Photo ID: 7762069 VIRIN: 230411-Z-QC464-1072 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 24.78 MB Location: NEWTOWN, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 928th Military Working Dog Detachment [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.