U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tre Shifflett, a military working dog handler assigned to 928th Military Working Dog Detachment, Connecticut Army National Guard, plays tug of war with his military working dog, Rajko, at the Newtown Military Working Dog Facility, Newtown, Connecticut, April 11, 2023. The duo have been on many missions together and have assisted not only the Connecticut National Guard but also the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security and local law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 10:24 Photo ID: 7762062 VIRIN: 230411-Z-QC464-1040 Resolution: 6653x4435 Size: 21.6 MB Location: NEWTOWN, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 928th Military Working Dog Detachment [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.