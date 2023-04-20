Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    928th Military Working Dog Detachment [Image 4 of 11]

    928th Military Working Dog Detachment

    NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    Rajko, a military working dog assigned to 928th Military Working Dog Detachment, Connecticut Army National Guard, poses for a photo at the Newtown Military Working Dog Facility, Newtown, Connecticut, April 11, 2023. Rajko, a Dutch Shepherd, has served with the 928th since October 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

