U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tre Shifflett, a military working dog handler assigned to 928th Military Working Dog Detachment, Connecticut Army National Guard, plays tug of war with his military working dog, Rajko, at the Newtown Military Working Dog Facility, Newtown, Connecticut, April 11, 2023. Shifflett, has been with the unit for almost five years, and has served as Rajko’s handler for the past three years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

Date Taken: 04.11.2023