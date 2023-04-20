The entrance to the Newtown Military Working Dog Facility, Newtown, Connecticut, April 11, 2023. The installation is home to the 928th Military Working Dog Detachment, the only working dog unit in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve components. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 10:24
|Photo ID:
|7762071
|VIRIN:
|230411-Z-QC464-1078
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|34.84 MB
|Location:
|NEWTOWN, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 928th Military Working Dog Detachment [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
