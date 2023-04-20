Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret

The entranceway to Menya Tamura, a Fussa City ramen restaurant located only 15-minutes by foot from Yokota Air Base. Opened in 2017, the restaurant has been serving the local community, both Japanese and American servicemembers and their families, freshly made ramen in a quick, professional manner. Tamura-san, the owner, and head chef, braises his own pork in-house, to be served in the variety of ramen dishes he offers. Menu options feature English descriptions, and English-speaking staff is present to assist with any potential communication issues. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.
