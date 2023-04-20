Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret [Image 2 of 4]

    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret

    FUSSA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    A close -up of the noodles in Menya Tamura’s ‘rich miso tantanmen’ ramen dish. Boiled for approximately one-minute 20-seconds, Tamura-san, the owner, and head chef, has mastered the art of making ramen. At Menya Tamura, their most famous item is the ‘tsukemen’ or dipping noodles, and each dishes’ noodles have different boiling times to differentiate them from one another. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    This work, Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

