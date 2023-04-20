A close -up of the noodles in Menya Tamura’s ‘rich miso tantanmen’ ramen dish. Boiled for approximately one-minute 20-seconds, Tamura-san, the owner, and head chef, has mastered the art of making ramen. At Menya Tamura, their most famous item is the ‘tsukemen’ or dipping noodles, and each dishes’ noodles have different boiling times to differentiate them from one another. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 21:58 Photo ID: 7761405 VIRIN: 230426-D-SI704-031 Resolution: 2816x2112 Size: 1.73 MB Location: FUSSA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.