    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret [Image 3 of 4]

    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret

    FUSSA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Menya Tamura, a local Fussa City ramen restaurant, located only 15-minutes by foot from Yokota Air Base. Tamura-san, the owner, and head chef led the life of an elite white-collar worker before hanging up his suit and tie to pursue one of his greatest passions: ramen. Opened in 2017, the establishment was the culmination of years of training and ramen mastery. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

