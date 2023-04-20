Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret [Image 1 of 4]

    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret

    FUSSA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Rich miso tantanmen, made by Fussa City ramen restaurant Menya Tamura. Tantanman, the Japanese version of China’s Sichuan Dan Dan Mien, is a rich, savory noodle dish often combining sesame or peanut paste, along with ingredients like soy milk and chili oil. Menya Tamura’s version of the soup is thick and creamy, with an aroma like peanut butter. This style of noodle is found at many Japanese-owned restaurants as a compliment to the more ‘strictly-Japanese’ option of ramen. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 21:58
    Photo ID: 7761398
    VIRIN: 230426-D-SI704-913
    Resolution: 3754x2816
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: FUSSA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret
    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret
    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret
    Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Menya Tamura Ramen &ndash; the Yokota Resident Office&rsquo;s best-kept secret

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USACE
    Food
    Engineer
    Japanese
    Engineering
    Bilateral
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    JED
    Ramen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT