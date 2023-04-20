Menya Tamura Ramen – the Yokota Resident Office’s best-kept secret

Rich miso tantanmen, made by Fussa City ramen restaurant Menya Tamura. Tantanman, the Japanese version of China’s Sichuan Dan Dan Mien, is a rich, savory noodle dish often combining sesame or peanut paste, along with ingredients like soy milk and chili oil. Menya Tamura’s version of the soup is thick and creamy, with an aroma like peanut butter. This style of noodle is found at many Japanese-owned restaurants as a compliment to the more ‘strictly-Japanese’ option of ramen. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

