    Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief [Image 4 of 4]

    Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reid Cole, 23rd Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, demonstrates the capabilities of modern communications equipment for Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The modernized equipment allows for increased capabilities in austere locations, a concept crucial to Lead Wing success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

    This work, Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

