U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reid Cole, 23rd Operations Support Squadron intelligence analyst, demonstrates the capabilities of modern communications equipment for Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The modernized equipment allows for increased capabilities in austere locations, a concept crucial to Lead Wing success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jessica Smith