    Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief [Image 1 of 4]

    Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Hogan, 23rd Comptroller Squadron financial operations supervisor briefs Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, about improved finance processes at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. Hogan highlighted the new and improved personalized customer service available through the Moody Welcome Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 13:05
    Photo ID: 7760441
    VIRIN: 230419-F-NC874-0034
    Resolution: 6834x4840
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Finance
    Moody AFB
    ACC
    Command Chief

