U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Hogan, 23rd Comptroller Squadron financial operations supervisor briefs Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, about improved finance processes at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. Hogan highlighted the new and improved personalized customer service available through the Moody Welcome Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 13:05 Photo ID: 7760441 VIRIN: 230419-F-NC874-0034 Resolution: 6834x4840 Size: 5.71 MB Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.