Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief

Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, command chief of Air Combat Command visited Moody AFB, April 19-20, 2023, gaining more insight into the current mission of his old stomping grounds.



The 23rd Wing A-Staff welcomed Storms into the Wing Operations Center for a briefing on the function of A-Staff and Lead Wing progress, setting the tone for the significance of all accomplishments across the units being visited.



Storms received a breakdown on the evolution of implementing command and control, logistics and readiness exercises throughout the evolution of Lead Wing operations. Master Sgt. Emmanuel Martinez, A-Staff senior enlisted leader highlighted the history and development of A-Staff as well as the growth of employing Agile Combat Employment concepts.



Serving as Air Combat Command’s Lead Wing model, the 23rd Wing is charged with developing force generation, command and control, and sustainment capabilities needed to rapidly lead combat forces to deter and defeat enemies. All of which are efforts meant to synchronize operations across the wing while being ready to deploy anywhere in the world – efforts that require the support of Wing Staff, Medical Group, Rescue Groups and everything in between, Martinez explained.



While this is a newer concept for the Air Force, the resilient, adaptable, and ready Airmen came as no surprise to Storms.



“For many years, I have known the importance of the missions and teams that live and train at Moody Air Force Base,” he said. “This visit has re-validated my belief that the base is filled with professional Airmen, working in concert across the installation, to advance, refine and master the operating concepts we need to be successful in any future fight.”



As a prior 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing command chief, familiar with the Moody mission and base, Storms was able to recognize some of the important constants, but also the needed changes for today’s adversaries.



“When I was last assigned here in 2017, both wings were deeply involved in the Global War on Terror fight and worked incredibly hard providing the best combat capability required. Since then, strategic competition around the globe has advanced, forcing the way we train and operate to advance as well,” he explained. “The operating concepts required to be successful in a high-end fight are driving significant change across the Air Force and the Airmen of Moody are fully embracing the change and working hard every day to ensure we’re ready.”



While Moody AFB is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the Air Force, one thing remains the same – the emphasis on the importance of family, partnership and the mission.



During his visit, Storms recognized outstanding Airmen and immersed himself into several organizations.



From finance to forward area refueling point demos, all units established their commitment to actively operate in a manner furthering innovation and modernization to not only improve processes for the base, but also to advance a thriving Lead Wing infrastructure, contributing to a more lethal and combat-ready force



“It’s always great when I get a chance to come back to Moody; my family and I absolutely loved living and working here,” he said. “Both wings have always been laser focused on executing their assigned missions and the support of the local community has always been superb … It’s a great place to be assigned.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 13:04 Story ID: 443318 Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief, by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.