Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, watches as U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a Forward Area Refueling Point demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The FARP team enables the HC-130J Combat King II to fly into any airfield and provide rapid refueling to aircraft on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 13:05 Photo ID: 7760443 VIRIN: 230419-F-NC874-0134 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.5 MB Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.