Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, watches as U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron perform a Forward Area Refueling Point demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The FARP team enables the HC-130J Combat King II to fly into any airfield and provide rapid refueling to aircraft on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 13:05
|Photo ID:
|7760443
|VIRIN:
|230419-F-NC874-0134
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT