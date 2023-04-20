Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, talks with U.S. Air Force Airmen from various rescue squadrons at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The rescue squadrons highlighted their personnel capabilities as well as the capabilities of the HH-60W Jolly Green II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 13:05
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US
    Moody AFB
    ACC
    HH-60
    Command Chief

