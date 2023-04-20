Team Moody welcomes ACC command chief

Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, talks with U.S. Air Force Airmen from various rescue squadrons at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The rescue squadrons highlighted their personnel capabilities as well as the capabilities of the HH-60W Jolly Green II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

