Exercise Furious Alpaca: Day 3

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jason Evans (left), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician engages in a mock EOD exercise with Airman 1st Class Brianna Mclain (right), 56th CES EOD technician, April 12, 2023, at Camp Navajo, Arizona. EOD Airmen took part in a three-day exercise known as Furious Alpaca. The exercise aimed at conducting operations in degraded environments and simulated working alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

