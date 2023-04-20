U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jason Evans (left), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician engages in a mock EOD exercise with Airman 1st Class Brianna Mclain (right), 56th CES EOD technician, April 12, 2023, at Camp Navajo, Arizona. EOD Airmen took part in a three-day exercise known as Furious Alpaca. The exercise aimed at conducting operations in degraded environments and simulated working alongside foreign forces against a near peer threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 19:13
|Photo ID:
|7758803
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-RL243-1024
|Resolution:
|5903x3689
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Furious Alpaca: Day 3 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
