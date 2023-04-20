Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Furious Alpaca: Day 3 [Image 7 of 10]

    Exercise Furious Alpaca: Day 3

    CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Elroy, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician listens to instruction, April 12, 2023, at Camp Navajo, Arizona. Over the course of three days, EOD Airmen participated in exercise Furious Alpaca, training designed to simulate working closely with foreign forces to counter a near peer adversary. On the final day, members trained on multiple scenarios including inspection of areas that were planted with training ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 19:13
    VIRIN: 230412-F-RL243-1013
    Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US 
    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    AETC
    Camp Navajo

