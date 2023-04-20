U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Elroy, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician listens to instruction, April 12, 2023, at Camp Navajo, Arizona. Over the course of three days, EOD Airmen participated in exercise Furious Alpaca, training designed to simulate working closely with foreign forces to counter a near peer adversary. On the final day, members trained on multiple scenarios including inspection of areas that were planted with training ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 19:13 Photo ID: 7758800 VIRIN: 230412-F-RL243-1013 Resolution: 5034x3146 Size: 853.78 KB Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Furious Alpaca: Day 3 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.