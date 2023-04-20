Exercise Furious Alpaca: Day 2

U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron navigate through a snowy forest, April 11, 2023, at Camp Navajo, Arizona. Over the course of three days, EOD Airmen participated in exercise Furious Alpaca, training designed to simulate operating in degraded environments and collaborating with international partners against a near peer threat. On the second day, members commenced a day and night land navigation courses, moving through a pine forest to reach their objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

