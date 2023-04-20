Exercise Furious Alpaca: Day 3

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brianna Mclain (left), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, prepares gear with Staff Sgt. Antonio Ramirez (right) 56th CES EOD technician, April 12, 2023, at Camp Navajo, Arizona. Over the course of three days, EOD Airmen participated in exercise Furious Alpaca, training designed to simulate operating in degraded environments and collaborating with international partners against a near peer threat. On the final day, members trained on multiple scenarios including inspection of areas that were planted with training ordnance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

