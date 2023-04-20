Exercise Furious Alpaca: Day 2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessey Mclain (left), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician engages in a land navigation trial with Staff Sgt. Brandon Verwey (right) 56th CES EOD technician, April 11, 2023, at Camp Navajo, Arizona. Over the course of three days, EOD Airmen participated in exercise Furious Alpaca, training designed to simulate operating in degraded environments and collaborating with international partners against a near peer threat. On the second day, members commenced a day and night land navigation courses, moving through a pine forest to reach their objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

