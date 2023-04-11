Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the 2023 Beaufort AirShow at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, April 22,2023. MCAS Beaufort hosts the air show to bring the community together and demonstrate U.S. Marine Corps Aviation Combat Element and Marine Air-Ground Task Force capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.1682
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 19:57
|Photo ID:
|7755491
|VIRIN:
|230422-M-FW726-1464
|Resolution:
|4793x3195
|Size:
|935.5 KB
|Location:
|MCAS BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
