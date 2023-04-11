The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, April 22,2023. MCAS Beaufort hosts the air show to bring the community together and demonstrate U.S. Marine Corps Aviation Combat Element and Marine Air-Ground Task Force capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.1682 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 19:57 Photo ID: 7755496 VIRIN: 230422-M-FW726-1526 Resolution: 5081x3387 Size: 1.8 MB Location: MCAS BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.