    2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 24 of 25]

    2023 Beaufort Airshow

    MCAS BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.1682

    Photo by Cpl. Hernan Rodriguez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, April 22,2023. MCAS Beaufort hosts the air show to bring the community together and demonstrate U.S. Marine Corps Aviation Combat Element and Marine Air-Ground Task Force capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.1682
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 19:57
    Photo ID: 7755496
    VIRIN: 230422-M-FW726-1526
    Resolution: 5081x3387
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: MCAS BEAUFORT, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    event
    jets
    airshow
    beaufort
    Blue Angels
    annual

