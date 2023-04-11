Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 17 of 25]

    2023 Beaufort Airshow

    MCAS BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.1682

    Photo by Cpl. Hernan Rodriguez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Spectators watch the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels at the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 22, 2023. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 05.16.1682
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023
    Photo ID: 7755488
    VIRIN: 230422-M-FW726-1442
    Resolution: 4743x3162
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MCAS BEAUFORT, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    event
    jets
    airshow
    beaufort
    Blue Angels
    annual

