Visitors view a U.S. Air Force C-17 from Air Mobility Command, Joint Base Charleston, static display during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 22, 2023. Thousands of spectators travel to the Beaufort area to watch the air show and experience local food, culture and to see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Rodriguez)
05.16.1682
04.22.2023 19:57
7755487
230422-M-FW726-1434
3840x5760
2.35 MB
MCAS BEAUFORT, SC, US
1
0
This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 25 of 25], by Cpl Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
